Aquidneck Island is home to a number of craft breweries that lead the state in style and substance. As Rhode Island Craft Beer Week concludes, check out some of our favorites around town.

Taproot Brewing

Taproot Brewing, located at Newport Vineyards in Middletown brews beer from farm to table to glass. They feature a state-of-the-art seven-barrel brewhouse, focusing on unfiltered hop-forward beers made in small batches. Seasonal brews are on tap including BOAT, a barrel-aged Oatmeal Stout, and the popular Johnnycake Red, made with cornmeal from Kenyon Grist Mills. Check out the complete line-up and make a reservation here.

Newport Craft Brewing and Distilling Company

Things are always hopping at Newport Craft at 293 JT Connell Highway in Newport. Opened in 1999, the Brewery continues to be a local favorite, offering numerous selections in the tasting room daily beginning at noon. Current favorites include the Irish Tan Red Ale, the Apple of RI sour, and Rhode Trip, a hazy New England IPA. Check their website here for details.

Reject’s Beer Co.

At just over a year old, Reject’s Beer is still the new kid on the block, but they’ve already built a loyal following with their popular brews including the Less Than Zero IPA and their tasty Baltic Porter. Reject’s is celebrating the “Big Lewbreski” along with RI Food Fights during the month of March. Look for new brews on tap this Spring. For complete details, check their website here.

General’s Crossing Brewing

General’s Crossing is the state’s second-smallest micro-brewery and is located at 34 Narragansett Ave., in Jamestown. It is named for a brief trip taken by General George Washington in 1781, as he planned strategy with French commanders to win the American Revolution. Your biggest challenge will be determining which of General’s more exotic beers you want to sample. Currently, they are pouring a Honey Hibiscus Wit, a malty Scottish Export, and a Welsch Dark Mild among others. Details here.

Ragged Island Brewing

One popular local brewery is looking forward to re-opening. Matt Gray at Ragged Island Brewing told us “our construction project is nearing its end, but will likely take through the month of March into April for us to receive a certificate Occupancy.” They plan to open in May at their farm in Portsmouth, and we look forward to sampling some tasty brews. Details here.

Coddington Brewing Company

Coddington Brewing Company at 210 Coddington Highway in Middletown is the oldest craft brewery on Aquidneck Island. With a full menu available for lunch and dinner, the brewery has a wide selection of traditional and rare beers including ales, IPA’s, Barley Wine, and Porters. Visit their website here for more.