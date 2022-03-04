- Advertisement -

It’s a “Best of RI” weekend on “Six Picks,” along with a country music legend or two. Here’s our weekly column of some of the best live music from around the region. This week, we include several bands who are enshrined in the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. Happy weekend!

Friday: RI’s best straight-ahead rock and roll band? The Schemers, who will be shaking things up at The Met in Pawtucket Friday night beginning around 8PM. They’ll be playing down the hall from the RI Music Hall of Fame where they were inducted in 2015. Not too shabby! Details here.

Saturday: RI’s best ambassadors of rhythm and blues? Roomful of Blues, also members of the RI Music Hall of Fame (2012), will be at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 399 Hope St. in Bristol Saturday night. A few tickets remain for the 7:30 show. Put on your dancing shoes. Details here.

All Weekend: Looking for a guitar genius? Look no further … RI Music Hall of Famer and guitar extraordinaire Neal Vitullo has a busy schedule as always this weekend. Friday, he and his band The Vipers, are playing Chan’s in Woonsocket; Saturday, you can hear them at the Knickerbocker in Westerly; and Sunday, don’t miss their weekly residency at Hometown Tavern in Warren. Details here.

Saturday: Hi Neighbor! Tavern on the Hill in West Greenwich has legendary party band Steve Smith and the Nakeds Saturday night. Yup, 2013 RI Music Hall of Fame inductees “the Nakeds” are back to playing regular dates, check their schedule here for details.

Saturday: Country legends Marty Stuart and the Superlatives are truckin’ on into the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Saturday night for a long-awaited show. The five-time Grammy Award winner began his career in the 1970s playing with bluegrass great Lester Scruggs and later toured with Johnny Cash. Some good pedigree there. A few seats remain – details here.

Friday: What a career! Who’s recorded 28 albums and had 35 #1 singles? The unofficial “Queen of Country,” Reba McEntire, who will be at Foxwood’s Premier Theater Friday night. Details here.