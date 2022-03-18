From rock to indie, Americana to classical, there’s some great music around RI this weekend. Read the deets in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: Head to Boston to check out Newport Folk/Jazz favorites Khruangbin, one of the coolest bands on the planet. They’re playing the new venue Roadrunner Friday at 8PM. Click here for details. (Note: Roadrunner is a General Admission venue, no seats.)

Friday: Rock legend Martin Barre of Jethro Tull is playing the Narrows Center in Fall River Friday at 8PM. He’ll bring his band to the show to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Tull’s legendary album Aqualung. Should be a great night! Details here.

Saturday: 2020 Boston Music Award winners The Wolff Sisters drop in at Askew in Providence Saturday night. The band is known for Bible Studies, a side project of Stev Delmonico opens. Details here.

Saturday: Sure, it’s a long way from the original line-up, but the level of musicianship in Blood, Sweat and Tears is still among the best anywhere. Check out the Grammy Award-winning band Saturday night at the Twin River Events Center. Details here.

Saturday: Still feeling the St. Patty’s Day vibe? Then head to the Jane Pickens Theatre Saturday at 7:30PM for a special night with Irish folk band The High Kings. The group features 13 traditional instruments among them and regularly plays to sold-out shows in Dublin. Details here.

Sunday: The Newport String Quartet is playing the Jamestown Arts Center Sunday at 3PM. The quarter includes Emma Powell and Ealain McMullin on violins; Emily Edelstein on viola and Jacob MacKay on cello. Details here.