All Weekend: August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean at Trinity Rep in Providence is playing to great reviews. The play is the first of Wilson’s cycle of ten plays chronicling the experiences of African Americans in each decade of the 20th century. “Gem” is set in Pittsburgh in 1904 and “offers a searing and mystical exploration of freedom, justice, and reclamation.” Details here.

Saturday: Award-winning Master Illusionist Lyn Dillies is performing at the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night at 8PM. We watched some of her videos … and came away wondering, “damn, how does she do that?” Details here.

Friday: Social media celebrity and podcaster Trey Kennedy brings his “Are You For Real” tour to The Vets in Providence Friday night at 8PM. The show is approaching a sell-out, so grab tickets while you can! Details here.

All Weekend: “Planet Earth, The Environment and Our Future” is a new exhibition running through May 1 at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. Participating artists include Richard Friedberg, Joan Hall, Dennis Hlynsky, Sarah Jane Lapp, Janice Lardey, Haley MacKeil, and Faith Wilding. Looks cool! Details here.

All Weekend: It’s Star Wars Weekend with the Providence Bruins … with ticket deals, giveaways and more all weekend long. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character! Games Friday night, Saturday and Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts Center. Details here.

Sunday: Check out the Westminster Artists Market Sunday from 12-4 at The Black Sheep, 397 Westminster St. in Providence. Participating artists include Bad Taste, Wild World and CBD Farm Stand PVD. Details here.