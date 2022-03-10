Salve Regina University has established the David and Carolyn Brodsky Chair in United States Heritage and Culture, an endowed chair that enhances the undergraduate and graduate student experience by cultivating a deeper understanding of the democratic forces that have inspired, built and sustained the nation throughout its history.

“We believe this newly endowed Chair will have a profound, positive and lasting impact on the shared academic experience for all students as they strive to make a difference in the world,” said Dr. Nancy Schreiber, Provost. “The Chair will collaborate across our institution to ensure that a Salve Regina education provides foundational knowledge that accentuates the importance of community and consideration for the dignity of all citizens.”

Made possible through a leadership contribution by the Brodsky family, the endowed fund will ensure that – through an interdisciplinary approach – Salve students learn of the opportunities and freedoms made possible by the nation’s founding and are equipped to consider current and future challenges from the perspective of lessons learned from the past.

David Brodsky is the founder and former Chairman & CEO of Rhode Island-based Superior Healthcare Group. Together with his late wife, Carolyn, the Brodskys have devoted decades to supporting philanthropic causes across the U.S. with a focus on higher education, preservation, the arts, and health care, among others. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from Salve Regina in 2021.

“We are proud to help establish the first endowed chair at Salve Regina,” said David Brodsky. “It is our hope that this Chair will support civil discourse and civic engagement to deepen public understanding of the legacy of democratic ideals enshrined in the American Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, their meaning and limitations, and their potential to unify the country in the 21st century.”

A formal search will begin in Fall 2022.

In addition to teaching courses on campus, the Brodsky Chair will foster opportunities for students and community members to explore the vital role of civil discourse and civic engagement in a democracy. In partnership with the University’s Pell Center, the Chair also will create research and public programming focused on challenges to American democracy as well as opportunities to strengthen it.

“We are deeply grateful to the Brodskys for this gift, as we believe it is directly aligned with our mission and the future of Salve Regina,” said Dr. Kelli Armstrong, President. “The Brodsky Chair will have a significant impact on the depth of conversations and classroom interactions on campus, but also will influence much-needed dialogue on this topic in our wider society.”

Salve Regina’s liberal arts education provides the foundational knowledge and framework by which empathetic leadership flourishes. With a focus on service, the University’s mercy mission encourages empathy, action and impact as students learn to recognize and respond to the needs of the communities in which they live and work. As an integral component of an academic experience imbued with community-engaged learning, the Brodsky Chair will play a vital role in strategic initiatives designed to foster a comprehensive awareness of what it means to be a global citizen committed to the greater good.

Source: Salve Regina University