The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) today announced that it will detour Routes 60, 63, and 67 in Newport on Saturday, March 12, 2022, to accommodate the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The following route changes will be in effect on Saturday, March 12, 2022:

Route 60 (Newport/Providence):

Inbound trips to the Newport Transportation Center between 8:30 am and Noon will travel the regular route to West Main Road and Coddington Highway, take a left onto Coddington Highway to Connell Highway, continue around the rotary, take a right onto Admiral Kalbfus Road, right onto Bridge Access Road, left onto Connell Highway through to Farewell Street, right onto America’s Cup Avenue, and then right into the Newport Transportation Center.

Outbound trips between 8:30 am and 1:30 pm will leave the Newport Transportation Center, turn left onto America’s Cup Avenue, left onto Farewell Street to Connell Highway, right onto Admiral Kalbfus Road, right onto Connell Highway to Coddington Highway, left onto West Main Road, and then resume the regular route.

Route 63 (Broadway/Shopping Center):

Inbound trips to the Newport Transportation Center between 8:30 am and 12:15 pm will travel the regular route to Hillside Avenue and Admiral Kalbfus Road, right onto Admiral Kalbfus Road, left onto Bridge Access Road, left onto Connell Highway to Farewell Street, right onto America’s Cup Avenue, and then right into the Newport Transportation Center.

Outbound trips leaving the Newport Gateway Center between 8:30am am and 12:15 pm will turn left onto America’s Cup Avenue, left onto Farewell Street, continue onto Connell Highway, left onto Admiral Kalbfus Road, left onto Hillside Avenue, and then resume the regular route.

Route 67 (Bellevue/Mansions/Salve Regina):

Inbound trips to the Newport Transportation Center between 8:30 am and 12:20 pm will travel the regular route to Bellevue Avenue and Kay Street, take a right onto Kay Street, left onto Rhode Island Avenue, right onto Broadway, left onto Summer Street to Van Zandt Avenue, left onto Farewell Street, and then right into the Newport Transportation Center.

Outbound trips leaving the Newport Gateway Center between 8:30 am and 12:20 pm will turn left onto America’s Cup Avenue, left onto Farewell Street, right onto Van Zandt Avenue to Summer Street, right onto Broadway, left onto Rhode Island Avenue, right onto Kay Street, left onto Bellevue Avenue, then resume the regular route.