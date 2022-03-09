Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Unfortunately, it means that you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. But, the good news is that the sunset will be much later into the evening.

In Newport, the sun will rise at 6:01 am on Saturday and will set at 5:48 pm; while rising at 6:59 am and setting at 6:49 pm on Sunday.

Although we’re moving the clocks, it’s not quite officially spring yet. The spring equinox occurs at 11:33 am on Sunday, March 20, marking the astronomical first day of spring.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

In 2019, the National Fire Protection Association released a study “Smoke Alarms in U.S. Home Fires”. Below are some of the key findings in regard to why smoke detectors are so important:

The risk of dying in home fires is 54% lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or non-functioning alarms.

Smoke alarms activated in 88% of reported fires, when present.

Three out of five fire deaths in 2012-2016 were in properties with no alarms or non-functioning alarms.

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.