As part of its Centennial Celebration, People’s Credit Union has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to provide 600 free trees to Credit Union’s members through the Foundation’s Community Canopy Program. The Community Canopy partnership supports one of the key areas of the Credit Union’s philosophy of making the world a better place through environmental sustainability and stewardship. Planting additional trees helps provide cleaner air & water, reduce storm-water runoff, sequester carbon, and lower energy usage & utility bills.

The free trees will be made available to Credit Union members within their six-branch market area of: Aquidneck Island, Bristol, North Kingstown & Wakefield beginning March 21st. Members can reserve one of three tree types through an easy step-by-step, fun, and informative ordering process at: www.arborday.org/peoplescu. An online mapping tool takes the guesswork out of where to plant the trees to maximize their environmental impact on the member’s home and neighborhood. The native species trees were all specifically selected for their compatibility with the region’s climate and to provide members with a variety of size and color options.

“Trees not only have great environmental value and beauty, but they also provide a sense of satisfaction to the homeowner,” stated Sean Daly, President & Chief Executive Officer for People’s Credit Union. “The Credit Union’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is a great way for us to provide members a beautiful tree that they get to select and nurture as their very own with their community benefiting as well,” Daly further added.

The Community Canopy Program and the Credit Union have 600 trees with limited quantities of each species available to People’s Credit Union members, details are:

People’s Credit Union Free Trees Program

When: March 21, 2022, until supplies last

Who: People’s Credit Union Members living in their six branch communities

How: www.arborday.org/peoplescu