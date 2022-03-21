Wayne Johnson, 72, peacefully passed away at home in Warwick, Rhode Island, on March 18, 2022 after a long 13 year fight with cancer.

“Sit down and let me tell you how it all started”, Wayne was born in Newport, RI on February 23, 1950 to the late Clifford and Virginia (Weston) Johnson. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, David, Charlene, Harold, Phyllis, Gordon, Billy and Arlene. (You know he was sent to shake things up!)

Sadly he does leave behind his “former” wife, Lee, his five children, Andrea, Wayne, Katie, Stanley and Arlette, nine grandchildren, DJ, Emily, Arianna, Lila, Austin, Jonathan, Quincy, Daniel, Anthony and one great-grandchild, Peyton. He will also be missed by an array of sisters and brothers, Bobby, Gary, Tippy, Peasy, Lee, Sister, Cheryl, Kevin, Dawn, Pam and a plethora of nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Wayne. He loved a quiet evening with all of his trinkets and treasures. During the summer Wayne often explored the local bay and found the beauty in fishing till the sun came up. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. And just like how he dealt with all experiences in life, Wayne managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his children, who he adored more than anything else in the world.

Gods Garden

God looked around his garden – And found an empty place,

He then looked down upon the earth- And saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you – And lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful – He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering – He knew you were in pain.

He knew that you would never – Get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough – And the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed your weary eyelids – And whispered, ‘Peace be thine’.

It broke our hearts to lose you – But you didn’t go alone,

For part of us went with you – The day God called you home.

-Anonymous

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10-11am in the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, followed by his service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Community Baptist Church Soup Kitchen, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI 02840.