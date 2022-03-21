Mary Jean Toner, age 82, of Middletown died on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Newport, RI. Jean was born on January 22, 1940, the daughter of James B. and Nellie (O’Conner) Crombie. She is the wife of the late Richard J. Toner of Middletown.

Jean grew up in Newport and lived on Aquidneck Island her whole life. She worked for several families on Bellevue Avenue before beginning a career at Raytheon. Jean also stayed busy in retirement, spending many years working at Blockbuster Video, where shared her love of movies. St. Patrick’s Day was her favorite holiday and enjoyed many parades and lunches at Christie’s on parade day. Annual trips to North Conway, NH with family were among her most cherished memories.

Jean was a woman of devout faith and was a former member of St. Lucy’s then enjoyed many years at Jesus Saviour Church.

She is survived by her four children: Richard J. Toner Jr. of Middletown, Daniel A. Toner and his wife Jackie of Middletown, Catherine A. Ferreira and her husband Ronnie of Middletown, and Cynthia Gaudet of Portsmouth, six grandchildren, Kara, Danny, Nikolas, Meagan, Ashton, and Jordan, and three great grandchildren, Jayden, Aiyana, and Harper. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her second family at Village House Nursing Home and the tender care the staff and doctors provided over the years.

In addition to her late husband, Richard Toner, Jean was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and James Crombie and two sisters Shirley Crombie and Kay Kempenaar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 am in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.