Leslie Earl Sanborn, 78, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on February 26, 2022, at St. Anne’s Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Dorenda L. (Wedding) Sanborn for 18 years.

Leslie was born in Newfield, ME, to the late Lawrence H. and Elva R. (Reed) Sanborn.

Leslie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 18 and served for 6 years, earning the rank of Airman First Class. He worked for Cianbro Construction as a crane operator, retiring after 35 years.

For the last 16 years, he enjoyed being a bus monitor for the Town of Portsmouth. He taught many of the children how to tie their shoes and he carried band-aids in his wallet. He wiped many tears. He touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by all.

Leslie was the kindest, most gentle man you could meet. Anyone who knew him would agree.

Leslie is survived by his wife Dorenda L. Sanborn, his children; Laura Larribee, of Madison, NH, Leslie Sanborn, Jr., of Bartlett, NH, Larry Sanborn, of Center Conway, NH, and Lynn Sanborn, of England, his stepsons, William Andrews, of Providence, and Jason Coggeshall, of Braintree, MA, his siblings; Raymond Sanborn, of Shapleigh, ME, Frances Rancourt, of Union, NH, Bernice McManus, of Carrollton, GA, 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild.

Leslie is preceded in death by his siblings, Roy Sanborn and Elsie Franklin.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will follow immediately at 2:00 PM in Connors Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Sanborn’s name to the Mt. Hope Animal Hospital, 645 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth RI 02871.