Jean P. Jones, 90 of Newport passed away on Sunday March 13, 2022, at Newport Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Theodore Thomas Jones.



Born on September 22, 1931, in East Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Bernice(Ray)Barrows.



Jean worked at Grants as the cash office manager and later transferred to K-Mart where she retired. She loved jazz and R&B and loved to go to the Pyramid Club with her husband Theodore. Jean loved to shop, and she was an avid Bingo player. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star. She resided the last few years of her life at The Grand Islander nursing home prior to her death.



She truly will be missed.



She is survived by her 7 children:



Sharon(Kai)Cameron, spouse Stanford E. Cameron, Diane Woodlyn, Carla Jean Jones Chew, spouse William Chew (deceased), Lisa Square, spouse Rick Square, Bennie Jones, spouse Magdalena Jones, Theodore Jones, spouse Alicia Jones, and Terance Jones, Meghan Sloane.



Her grandchildren



Njeri S.L. Cameron Perry, spouse Malcolm Perry, Dr. Naomi T. Cameron, spouse Jason Murphy, Jawanza E.L. Cameron, Jarrell Cameron, Damien Woodlyn, spouse Samantha Woodlyn, Marques Woodlyn, spouse Stepanie Woodlyn, Shawnte Wright, William H.Chew III, spouse Tenisha Chew, Carla R. Chew, Jonas Chew, Janea Chew, spouse Sean Braxton, Karen McFadden, Partrice Ortega, spouse Miguel Ortega, Quateshia Marigny, Brandon Means, Stacia Jones, Jordan Jones, spouse Melissa Mota, Tre C. Jones, Tevin R. Jones, and Merceides A. Goetzinger.45 great grandchildren and 4 great great- grandchildren



Calling hours will be held on Saturday March 19, 2022, from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway.



A Celebration of her life will be held immediately following calling hours at 12:30pm in the funeral home.



Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park.



Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com