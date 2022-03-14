Donna M. (Davis) Marley, 63, of Middletown, passed away on March 11, 2022 at

Newport Hospital, surrounded by her family. Donna was born in Newport to the

late Joseph and Juliette (Levada) Davis of Middletown R.I. She was the wife of the

late William C. Marley.



Donna worked at Tommy’s Diner in her earlier years and then went on to work at

Portsmouth School Department for 25 years. She was President of local union

C94. After retiring from the School Department, she recently worked at One Stop

Building Supply.



Donna loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an

avid bingo player and very passionate about her plants and gardening. She

enjoyed summers at 3rd Beach. Whether you knew Donna for a short amount of

time or a lifetime she made an impact on everyone around her. Donna had many

friends, but no bond was greater than the one with her daughter.



Donna is survived by her children, Tracey McGowan and her husband Michael

McGowan, Chris Marley and his wife Carol of Middletown, her siblings Edward

Davis and his wife Deborah, Jay Davis and his wife Lynn. She also leaves six

grandchildren, Christian, Matthew, Dawson and Brody McGowan of Middletown,

Kaitlyn Panek of Ascushnet MA and Kayla Marley of Fall River MA. One

greatgrandaughter Willow Panek. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 16, from 4-7 PM at Memorial

Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 17, at 9:30 AM at

Jesus Saviour Church in Newport.



Burial to follow in Middletown Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made

to the Three Angels Fund PO Box 4003 Middletown, RI 02842.