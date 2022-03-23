Chad Holden Moses, 49, of Tiverton, RI, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2022. Chad bravely fought his battle with colon cancer and was winning the fight. Chad is survived by his loving wife of ten years, Kristin (Leskowitz) Moses and their children he adored beyond measure: Rylie, 9 and Bodhi, 6.

Chad was born, February 12, 1973, in Burlington, VT to the late Roger Tenglund and Kathleen O’Day Moses. Chad grew up in Ticonderoga, NY before moving to Burlington, VT to finish his high school years. Chad is a graduate of Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, OH and served as President of his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, during his senior year. After graduating from college, Chad joined the Navy as an officer where he combined his love for cooking and his passion for the Navy to serve as the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff dining room at the Pentagon. Chad was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2008 and continued his career as a civilian employee in support of the Navy.

To know Chad is to love him unconditionally. He never met a stranger and his giant laugh was so infectious! Chad was a giant teddy bear with the biggest heart and he loved to spoil his wife, who he always said was his greatest gift in life, and his children.

Chad was an avid music lover, book enthusiast and cook. He passed his love of the guitar down to Bodhi and passion for reading to Rylie while spoiling all of his friends with his amazing cooking. Chad was also a big advocate for mental health awareness and he lived the motto “Don’t give up tomorrow for today”. The world is a different place without him but he would not want us to give up tomorrow for today.

Chad is also survived by his siblings; Lisa Garner and her husband Joe of New Albany OH; Amy Gibson and her husband Tony of Scottsdale, AZ; John Moses and his wife Jennifer of Wildwood, MO, Fred Moses and his wife Jessica of Fishers, IN; and Kate Moses of Delaware, OH; several nieces and nephews, extended family members and many, many friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Dress is business casual per Chad’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168