Barbara A. Champion, formerly of Middletown, RI, died peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on March 26, 2022, two days after her 92nd birthday. Barbara was born in Portland, Maine in 1930 and moved to Newport, RI at the age of 13. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1948 and pursued her passion for books by becoming a librarian. She married her beloved husband, Donald, and they raised three beautiful daughters. She was a devoted mother and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at school functions and youth activities, such as Camp Fire Girls. When her daughters were young nothing gave her greater joy than to help with school projects. As a lifelong reader, Barbara could always be found at the Newport and Middletown public libraries. When she wasn’t reading she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and shopping with her daughters. When her eyesight began to fail her love for reading prevailed and she discovered the joy of audiobooks. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. As the years took their toll Barbara moved to Blenheim-Newport where she made many friends and received outstanding care, especially from Beth Snow-Tait. After her husband passed away in October, 2021 Barbara moved to NH to be closer to her daughter. Barbara’s family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH who provided exceptional care during her final days. They truly are angels on Earth!

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Patricia (Jay) Morris of Manchester, NH and Donna (Tim) Switzer of Fairfax Station, VA, Grandchildren: Shannon Champion, John (Nicole) Morris, Jr., Andrew Morris, Tom (Natasha) Switzer, Ryan Switzer; Great grandchildren: Yazmine Champion, Kyle (Paris) Rainville. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Donald, her daughter Kathy, her brother Robert Barrows and sister Joanne Bidon.

Visitation will be held on April 9, 2022, from 10-11:30 and will be immediately followed by a brief funeral service at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Blenheim Newport, 303 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd. in Merrimack, NH 03054.