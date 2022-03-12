hiring in newport county
Now Hiring in Newport County

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
  2. All About Home Care – Homemaker/Companion- Sunday’s in Bristol
  3. Allied Universal – Security Guard Hospital
  4. Aquidneck Community Table – Root Riders Team Leader and Garden Educator
  5. Aspire Dermatology – Medical Office Representative – Middletown
  6. Atlantic Beach Hospitality – Hotel Maintenance Technician
  7. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Arborist/Tree Care/Climber Wanted
  8. Aveda – Massage Therapist 
  9. Balfour Beatty – Maintenance Manager
  10. Benchmark Senior Living – Dining Room Server / Wait staff
  11. Botanica – Landscape Construction
  12. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  13. Brunswich Corporation – Freedom Boat Club – Dock Hand at Newport, RI
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant ManagerBanquet ManagerBanquet SupervisorFine Dining Sous ChefLine CookPastry Sous Chef
  15. Child & Family – Education Coordinator
  16. Chili’s – Freedom Boat Club – Dock Hand at Newport, RI
  17. City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
  18. Classic Cruises of Newport – Captain 
  19. Cognizant – Automation Lead
  20. Cory Silken Photography – Art Gallery Assistant
  21. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
  22. Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
  23. Domino’s – Delivery Driver
  24. EBCAP – Dual Diagnosis Clinician (EBCAP0905)
  25. Edison Energy Group – Construction Superintendent (Temporary)
  26. Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer Assistant
  27. Family Service of Rhode Island – Shelter Supervisor, Lucy’s Hearth – $500
  28. Fetch – Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
  29. Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER
  30. Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants, Tour Guide
  31. Franklin & Company – Office Manager
  32. Frazzleberries – Retail Sales Team Member Newport, RI
  33. Frity Lay – Full Time Merchandiser
  34. GAP – Lead
  35. Gilded – Guest Experience Associate
  36. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  37. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Bell Person/Valet Attendant
  38. GVI – Electronic Maintenance Technician (2145)
  39. HORAN Building – Controller
  40. Hotel Viking – Server – Hotel Viking
  41. Island Wine & Spirits – Supervisor
  42. JFA Security – Security Gate officer 1st shift
  43. Johnson Brothers Liquor – Liquor On Premise Sales Representative
  44. JoS.A. Bank – Store Lead
  45. Joseph Gnazzo Co – Stone Mason, Brick Mason, General labor
  46. KATMAI – Electronics Maintenance Technician III
  47. KFC – KFC Team Member
  48. Kindred Communications – Child Development Director
  49. Langway Auto Group – Nissan Service Advisor
  50. Lifespan – Medical Secretary
  51. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  52. Marriott International – Housekeeping ($16/Hr)
  53. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  54. MIKEL – PROGRAM MANAGER III – TAG STRG
  55. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE HOUSEKEEPING LEAD
  56. Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation and Membership
  57. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  58. Newport County Community Health – Marketing and Communication Specialist
  59. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Marketing/Social Media Manager
  60. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  61. Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Front Desk Associate
  62. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Human Resources (Newport, RI), Training and Recruitment Coordinator at $20.00 (Middletown, RI)
  63. Newport Public Schools – Para Educator
  64. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Culinary Team
  65. Newport Vineyards – Maintenance-Housekeeper
  66. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher/Naturalist, Summer Camp Coordinator, Third Beach Naturalist, Assistant Teacher Naturalist
  67. NTT Data – SCA Technical Writer II
  68. Ocean State Job Lot – looking to fill more than 100 jobs in North Kingstown
  69. Peace of Mind Nannies – Interactive and Caring Jamestown Nanny
  70. Phoneix Property Management – Property Manager – Newport, RI
  71. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  72. Preservation Society of Newport County – 13 job opportunities
  73. Qlik – Partner Operations Analyst
  74. Raytheon – Underwater Acoustic Systems Principal Investigator
  75. RITBA – Assistant Project Manager
  76. Salve Regina University – Assistant VP Finance/Controller – Salve Regina University
  77. Sea Bags – Retail Store Manager-Newport, RI
  78. SEACORP – Administrative Assistant – Quality Management (20 hours/week)
  79. Ships Store – Ship Store / Dock Office (Part Time & Full Time) 
  80. Shaner Operating Corp – Servers The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  81. Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate Spring & Summer
  82. Smokehouse – Assistant General ManagerDining Room Supervisor
  83. Soft As A Grape – Key Holder/Sales Associate
  84. St. George’s School – General Maintenance
  85. Stoneacre Brasserie – Front of House Manager
  86. Super System – IT Specialist MID
  87. Surv – Contractor/Laborer (Entry Level)
  88. TBloom – Golf Course Maintenance
  89. The Attwater – Guest Experience Associate, Housekeeper
  90. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  91. The Chanler At Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
  92. The Cliffside Inn- Housekeeper
  93. The Coffee Bar at Harvest Market – Barista/Cashier
  94. The Coffee Guy – Barista/Cashier
  95. The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Teacher
  96. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  97. The Mooring –  ServerDining Room SupervisorDishwasherExecutive Sous ChefHostLine CookSous Chef
  98. The Newport Experience – Special Events Staff – Regatta Place, Newport RI
  99. The Newport Restoration Foundation – Tour Guide
  100. The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting ManagerBartender/ServerSeasonal Front of House Managers
  101. TINA Stephens – Women’s Retail Key Holder/Sales

Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

