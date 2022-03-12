Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
- All About Home Care – Homemaker/Companion- Sunday’s in Bristol
- Allied Universal – Security Guard Hospital
- Aquidneck Community Table – Root Riders Team Leader and Garden Educator
- Aspire Dermatology – Medical Office Representative – Middletown
- Atlantic Beach Hospitality – Hotel Maintenance Technician
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Arborist/Tree Care/Climber Wanted
- Aveda – Massage Therapist
- Balfour Beatty – Maintenance Manager
- Benchmark Senior Living – Dining Room Server / Wait staff
- Botanica – Landscape Construction
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Brunswich Corporation – Freedom Boat Club – Dock Hand at Newport, RI
- Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant Manager, Banquet Manager, Banquet Supervisor, Fine Dining Sous Chef, Line Cook, Pastry Sous Chef
- Child & Family – Education Coordinator
- Chili’s – Freedom Boat Club – Dock Hand at Newport, RI
- City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
- Classic Cruises of Newport – Captain
- Cognizant – Automation Lead
- Cory Silken Photography – Art Gallery Assistant
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate – Now Hiring
- Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
- Domino’s – Delivery Driver
- EBCAP – Dual Diagnosis Clinician (EBCAP0905)
- Edison Energy Group – Construction Superintendent (Temporary)
- Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer Assistant
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Shelter Supervisor, Lucy’s Hearth – $500
- Fetch – Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
- Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER
- Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants, Tour Guide
- Franklin & Company – Office Manager
- Frazzleberries – Retail Sales Team Member Newport, RI
- Frity Lay – Full Time Merchandiser
- GAP – Lead
- Gilded – Guest Experience Associate
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Bell Person/Valet Attendant
- GVI – Electronic Maintenance Technician (2145)
- HORAN Building – Controller
- Hotel Viking – Server – Hotel Viking
- Island Wine & Spirits – Supervisor
- JFA Security – Security Gate officer 1st shift
- Johnson Brothers Liquor – Liquor On Premise Sales Representative
- JoS.A. Bank – Store Lead
- Joseph Gnazzo Co – Stone Mason, Brick Mason, General labor
- KATMAI – Electronics Maintenance Technician III
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Kindred Communications – Child Development Director
- Langway Auto Group – Nissan Service Advisor
- Lifespan – Medical Secretary
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Marriott International – Housekeeping ($16/Hr)
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- MIKEL – PROGRAM MANAGER III – TAG STRG
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE HOUSEKEEPING LEAD
- Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation and Membership
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport County Community Health – Marketing and Communication Specialist
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Marketing/Social Media Manager
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry – Front Desk Associate
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Human Resources (Newport, RI), Training and Recruitment Coordinator at $20.00 (Middletown, RI)
- Newport Public Schools – Para Educator
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Culinary Team
- Newport Vineyards – Maintenance-Housekeeper
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher/Naturalist, Summer Camp Coordinator, Third Beach Naturalist, Assistant Teacher Naturalist
- NTT Data – SCA Technical Writer II
- Ocean State Job Lot – looking to fill more than 100 jobs in North Kingstown
- Peace of Mind Nannies – Interactive and Caring Jamestown Nanny
- Phoneix Property Management – Property Manager – Newport, RI
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Preservation Society of Newport County – 13 job opportunities
- Qlik – Partner Operations Analyst
- Raytheon – Underwater Acoustic Systems Principal Investigator
- RITBA – Assistant Project Manager
- Salve Regina University – Assistant VP Finance/Controller – Salve Regina University
- Sea Bags – Retail Store Manager-Newport, RI
- SEACORP – Administrative Assistant – Quality Management (20 hours/week)
- Ships Store – Ship Store / Dock Office (Part Time & Full Time)
- Shaner Operating Corp – Servers The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate Spring & Summer
- Smokehouse – Assistant General Manager, Dining Room Supervisor
- Soft As A Grape – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- St. George’s School – General Maintenance
- Stoneacre Brasserie – Front of House Manager
- Super System – IT Specialist MID
- Surv – Contractor/Laborer (Entry Level)
- TBloom – Golf Course Maintenance
- The Attwater – Guest Experience Associate, Housekeeper
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Chanler At Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
- The Cliffside Inn- Housekeeper
- The Coffee Bar at Harvest Market – Barista/Cashier
- The Coffee Guy – Barista/Cashier
- The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Teacher
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Mooring – Server, Dining Room Supervisor, Dishwasher, Executive Sous Chef, Host, Line Cook, Sous Chef
- The Newport Experience – Special Events Staff – Regatta Place, Newport RI
- The Newport Restoration Foundation – Tour Guide
- The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager, Bartender/Server, Seasonal Front of House Managers
- TINA Stephens – Women’s Retail Key Holder/Sales
Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.