Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.