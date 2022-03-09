The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant today announced that they will reopen to the public on July 10.

The popular spot in Newport was forced to close in August 2021 due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

Since November 17, Newport Playhouse has been hosting shows and events at the Wyndham Hotel and Johnny’s Restaurant.

“The Newport Playhouse is reopening our beloved theater doors July 10, 2022!,” Newport Playhouse wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “Join us for our 2022 season in our newly renovated home that you know and love. Tickets on sale now at newportplayhouse.com“.

Shows back at the Newport Playhouse this summer, fall, and winter will include “Murder At The Howard Johnsons” July 10 – August 31, “Social Security” from September 11 – October 23, and “A Christmas Carol” from November 1 – December 31″.

Leading up to their reopening, Newport Playhouse will be hosting “The Carol Burnett Show” at the Wyndham Newport Hotel from April 3 – June 30.

Further Reading

Nov. 4, 2021 – Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th

Sept. 9, 2021 – Newport Playhouse closed through October due to Ida flooding