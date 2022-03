Save The Date Newport Jazz Festival today announced that they will be announcing this year’s lineup and will be putting 3-Day general admission tickets and 3-Day student tickets on sale this Thursday, March 24 at 11 AM.

The 2022 Newport Jazz Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 at Fort Adams State Park.

Review 2022 ticketing details here: https://www.newportjazz.org/tickets