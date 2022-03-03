- Advertisement -

By Newport Gulls

The Newport Gulls are extremely excited for the upcoming 2022 summer season. After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to get back on track for a successful 2021 season. With the current season just a couple of months away the Newport Gulls are actively seeking Host Families, kindly asking Aquidneck Island residents to consider joining the Gulls Family this upcoming summer.

First off, we would like to express our gratitude for the 2021 Host Families who stepped up during uncertain times this past season. General Manager Chuck Paiva noted “It all starts with our host families, and without them, it would not be possible to operate the team.”

The Newport Gulls Host Family Program is the foundation on which the Newport Gulls family is built. Host families have opened their homes to Newport Gulls players who hail from all over the country for the summer in hopes of chasing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball players.

“Our host family program is the lifeblood of the Newport Gulls organization,” said Newport Gulls General Manager Chuck Paiva.

It was a requirement in 2021 that all players, coaches, and team personnel needed to be vaccinated, the same goes for the 2022 season. Safety is a top priority. The Gulls are proud to report that there were no positive cases last season, and the NECBL continues to follow local and state guidelines putting players, fans, and host families at the forefront of their thoughts.

Please consider joining the Newport Gulls Family by hosting a Gull this summer. The season is set to begin the first week of June and concludes in the first or second week of August depending on playoffs. Host Families receive a plethora of exclusive opportunities with the team as well as a package that includes tickets, summer camp vouchers, Gulls Gear, and more!

Hosting a Gulls player builds a life-long relationship, with players serving as tremendous role models for children and teens alike. Please contact Director of Baseball Operations Michael Falcone at operations@newportgulls.com or 401-845-6832 to learn more about the program and to ask any questions leading up to this summer season.