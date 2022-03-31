According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy with a chance of showers, with a high near 57 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog between 8am and 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1am, then patchy fog after 5am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.