This fall, Interpol and Spoon will join forces for the “Lights, Camera, Factions” tour, a coast-to-coast run of North American co-headline dates that will also feature openers The Goon Sax, making it a Matador Records triple bill.

Waterfront Concerts presents Interpol & Spoon on their Lights, Camera, Factions Tour to Providence, RI on Sunday, August 28th with special guest The Goon Sax.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1st at 10AM EST at waterfrontconcerts.com or ticketmaster.com

The trip kicks off on August 25th in Asbury Park at The Stone Pony Summer Stage and concludes with a two-night stand on September 17th and 18th at Portland, OR’s Pioneer Square.