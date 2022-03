Singer, songwriter, and actress Melissa Manchester thrilled her fans Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI.

Manchester and her band shined in a show that featured covers and originals including her chart-topping hits “Midnight Blue” and “Don’t Cry Out Loud.” She sang a sweet version of the Ronettes “Be My Baby” as well as covers from Marvin Hamlish and Kenny Loggins.

Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares these photos of the evening.