So the Spring-like weather has you thinking about watching the sunset on the water with a cold one?

We hear you … and we’ve got you covered.

There’s a new spot to add to your list for 2022… the Guild in Warren, which is poised to become one of the top destination breweries in the state.

The Guild Warren, also known as the Warren Beer Hall and Brewery, is the newest incarnation of Guild Brewing, following the (seasonal) PVD Beer Garden in Providence and the original Guild site in Pawtucket. It’s the first microbrewery established in the town of Warren.

The location couldn’t be better … right on the water, adjacent to In Your Ear Records, at the new 99 Water Street development.

With 140 indoor seats and additional space on the patio, the tasting room is spacious. There are a pair of large screen TV’s for watching the game, and ample room for pool tables, dart boards, and more in the future. The sunsets are gorgeous and the outdoor deck on the water is sure to become a popular hangout as temperatures warm.

There were 15 brews available on tap the day we visited. Fortunately, the brewery offers flights, a nice way to sample what’s on the menu. My party and I tasted several, finding a range of options from lagers to ales, seltzers to sours.

We started on Bayley Street (4.5 ABV), a refreshing light lager, certainly a step or two up from your typical Coors Light. It’s the right choice if you want a crisp, light beer, without a lot of commitment.

Another good place to start is the ABC (5.1 ABV) lager, a malty, golden lager that is popular among regulars. The 1658 Ale (5.1 ABV) is a medium-bodied American wheat, well balanced and not too heavy, a product of Harlem Blue.

We also spent some time in the Isles … The Isle of Night (6.5 APV) is an excellent Black IPA, a little stronger than your typical stout. I really enjoyed the Isle of White (6.0 APV), a citrusy white IPA that went down smooth. It’ll be the first one I order on future visits. Another ale, Santilli (6.0 ABV) from Night Shift Brewing, is a nice traditional IPA, citrusy and moderately bitter, with overall excellent qualities.

Sunset at The Guild Warren

The Low Ryeder, a rye porter, with a foamy Guinness-like head, was quite flavorful with hints of chocolate and coffee throughout. At 6.2 ABV, it’s a little stronger than your typical porter. I also sampled a full-bodied English pub ale, Queen & County, clocking in at a relatively low 3.7 ABV. A good choice if you’re planning on having a few.

Fans of seltzers will want to try Apple Pie (4.3 ABV), brewed with apple, pear, & cinnamon with mild sweetness and a kiss of vanilla. Finally, the brewery offers the Jam Sesh (4.3 ABV), a hazy red berry sour, slightly tarty, described as “not to sour.”

In addition to the extensive beer menu, they’ve got pub grub in the kitchen … with salads, sliders and tasty appetizers available … be sure to sample some when you visit!

The Guild Warren

Final verdict … you’ll enjoy a visit or two to The Guild Warren. For beer, food and ambiance, it’s highly recommended! For further details, check their website here.