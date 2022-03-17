Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Looking for a place to grab a Guinness and a corned beef sandwich? Here’s our round-up of the 17 best Irish bars around the state.

Which ones are your favorites?

O’Briens | Newport

Located in the fifth ward district of Newport, O’Brien’s has been operated continuously since 1945.

Mews Tavern | Wakefield

Originally a small fisherman’s tavern which opened in 1947, the Mews has transformed into a legendary Rhode Island restaurant and bar with something for everyone. Open seven days a week 11 am-1 am.

Patrick’s Pub | Providence

Celebrating 30 years in business in the heart of Smith Hill Providence. Irish music sessions on Thursdays at 8:00 PM and other live events as scheduled.

Murphy’s Law | Pawtucket

Murphy’s Law is a traditional Irish pub & restaurant featuring rich mahogany woodwork, a copper-top bar, and warm inviting tones.

O’Rourke’s | Warwick

Located in Historic Pawtuxet Village, O’Rourke’s Bar offers patio dining overlooking Pawtuxet Cove. Signature food items include their famous ‘Irish Nachos’. Live music all day on March 17th with Lex Rose (1 pm-3 pm) and All or Nothing (6 pm-10 pm)

Fastnet Pub | Newport

The Fastnet Pub, named for the southernmost lighthouse in Ireland, overlooks Washington Square and Broadway. The pub offers over 30 draft beers, live music, and more, such as; ping pong, pool, foosball, and darts

McBride’s | Providence

McBride’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the entire month of March with live Music Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Opens at 10 am on St. Patrick’s Day with Turas Irish band playing 1 pm-4 pm and 6-10 pm. Additional live music on:

March 18th – Slainte

March 19th – Keats & Co.

March 25th – Sean Coutu

March 26th – Turas Irish Band

Aidan’s Pub | Bristol

A traditional Irish pub overlooking Bristol’s waterfront. Established 1992.Raise a pint with over 88 beers from around the world. Slainte!

Lucky’s Irish Pub | East Providence

Opens at 10:30am on St. Patrick’s Day and will be offering a special menu.

Buskers | Newport

Local gastropub featuring a large selection of Irish whiskeys, scotch, cocktails and over 20 beers on tap.

Dublin Rose | Providence

Opens at 9am on St. Patrick’s Day with live music all day.

McShawn’s Pub | Cranston

True Irish pub with deli sandwiches.

Shannon View Inn | Warwick

Quality Irish pub food made from scratch.

Murphy’s | Providence

An Irish pub, N.Y. deli and American grill all in one featuring a 100% from scratch menu.

County Cork Irish Pub | Warwick

This Irish pub and family restaurant is set in the heart of Warwick Cove. It features a full kitchen with Irish cuisine and great local favorites.

Sullivan’s Publick House | Pawtucket

Irish pub serving Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Muldowney’s| Providence

A classic Irish pub operating for over 30 years in the heart of Providence. Opens at noon on St. Patrick’s Day.