Bluebell. Photo via Potter League For Animals

Meet your new best friend, Bluebell– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Bluebell is a 3-year-old female mixed-breed.

Bluebell is considered a large-sized dog, weighing in between 60-99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bluebell;

Bluebell is a gorgeous and affectionate young lady. This energetic girl loves everyone she meets and especially loves to snuggle with her bonded humans. Bluebell will do great in an active home with other dogs she can play with and would do especially well with teens and adults. This incredibly kind lady loves to play and would love to be your companion!

For more information about Bluebell, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.

