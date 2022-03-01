Rhode Island Lottery today confirmed that a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Mutual Mart, 900 Charles St., North Providence.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball number to win $1,000,000.

The prize has yet to be claimed. last night’s Powerball drawing.

Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $222 million.

Other Winners

While waiting for the big Powerball winner to come forward to claim, both “Premier VIP” second chance winners came in to pick their prizes for the first-ever “Winner’s Choice” second chance drawing. Winners can choose from Trip Prizes or $4,000 cash.

Michaela Miller of Warwick opted to take the $4,000 cash prize so she and her son could plan their own trip together!

Michaela Miller. Photo provided by RI Lottery.

Kathleen Whewell of Lincoln also took the $4,000 cash prize so she could have even more options to spend her winnings.

Kathleen Whewell. Photo provided by RI Lottery

The next “Premier VIP” second chance drawing is May 11, 2022. Players can enter their non-winning “Premier VIP” tickets by first joining or logging into Rhode Island Lottery’s VIP Club, then by entering the serial number found on the front of each ticket.