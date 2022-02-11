There’s a lot more than football going on this weekend. Who needs lip-synched halftime shows bound to stir controversy anyway? We’ve got a few music picks below of some of the best in local music this weekend.

Friday: A twin bill of Pure Prarie League and the Atlanta Rhythm Section rolls into the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket for a show Friday night at 8PM. We won’t leave you with any earworms, but lets just say, “Amieeee, I’m So into You.” Tickets available here.

Friday: Boston Music Award Winner Ali McGuirk returns to The Galactic Theatre in Warren at 9PM with her trio of Jeremy Moses Curtis on bass and Mike Castellana on guitar. She’s really good, and booked to play Boston Calling this May …the kid is going places! Details here.

Saturday: RI-based roots duo Atwater-Donnelly are playing Pump House Music in Wakefield Saturday night at 7PM. The pair are known internationally for their blend of traditional American and Celtic folk music and dance, along with original songs and poetry. Details here.

Saturday: Daughtry returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night at 8PM. Behind former American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry, the band will likely have a few from their latest release Dearly Beloved. A few seats are still available. Details here.

Saturday & Sunday: Jazz trumpeter Doug Woolverton is well known around these parts for his stint in Roomful of Blues, in addition to his national touring supporting artists like Aretha Franklin and Warren Haynes. He’s leading an ace band through a set of Miles Davis this weekend … Check out my interview with Woolverton here and buy tickets here.

Saturday: Shake it out Saturday night at The Parlour in Providence with three of the area’s best bands. 10 bucks for three bands, Crooked Coast, The Z-Boys and special guest Jesse the Tree … best deal in town! Details here.