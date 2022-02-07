Take a self-guided walking tour through Newport’s Historic Point Neighborhood June 24-26 during the June 2022 Secret Garden Tour.

The tours run daily from 10 am until 5 pm and tickets are limited with only 300 to be sold for each day.

Photos provided by Secret Garden Tour

In Spring 2014, Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Newport, Rhode Island “one of the best walking cities in the U.S.” and specifically mentioned the June Secret Garden Tour through the city’s historic Point section as one of the highlights.

Tickets are now available for the 2022 Tours and can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $25.

Be sure to check the Facebook page www.facebook.com/SecretGardenTours for updates, events, beautiful garden photos and more.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater, and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for art, music, theater, and other cultural programming. For additional information, be sure to visit the website.