The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced at 6:45 am that fourteen routes are on detour today, Friday, February 25, 2022 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 18, 27, 32, 34, 55, 56, 60, 63, 64, 71, 87 and 92 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.

The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this storm.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 13 (Coventry/Arctic/Warwick Mall):

- Advertisement -

Service to Hillside Ave. suspended.

Route 14 (West Bay):

Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.

Route 18 (Union Avenue):

- Advertisement -

Trips will not service Union Avenue after Webster Avenue. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Union and Webster Avenues, left onto Webster Avenue, right onto Cranston Street, right onto Dyer Avenue, circle the island and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Trips will not service Upper Union Ave. to Laurel Ave.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

Service to Hillcrest Apartments suspended.

- Advertisement -

Route 32 (East Providence/Wampanoag):

Service to Martin Street Hill and Valley Street suspended. Inbound trips will travel on Warren Ave. to I-195 to S. Main Street. Outbound trips will travel on S. Water Street to I-195 to Warren Avenue Exit.

Route 34

Service on Valley Street suspended. Trips will travel on I-195 from Warren Ave.

Service to East Side suspended. Outbound trips will travel on S. Water Street to I-195 to Warren Ave.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended; buses will terminate at Shaw’s Plaza.

Service to Fatima Hospital suspended.

Service to Providence College suspended.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Service to VA Hospital and Stop & Shop suspended.

Trips will terminate at the Chalkstone Avenue and Sisson Street.

Route 60 (Providence/Newport):

Service to Bay View Apartments suspended.

Route 63 (Broadway/Middletown Shops):

Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Hillside Avenue and Beacon Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto West Main Road, left onto Maple Avenue and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston):

Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.

Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Girard Avenue, right onto Maple Avenue, left onto Connell Highway and then resume regular route.

Service to URI Bay Campus suspended. Trips will not service Bridgetown Road. Outbound trips will travel on Rte. 138 West to Rte. 1 South, right onto Rte. 138 and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 71 (Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.):

Service to Ocean State Job Lot suspended; trips will terminate at Vincent Supermarket on Pawtucket Avenue.

Route 87 (Fairmount/Walnut Hill):

Service to Fairmount suspended; bus stops from Main St. to Memorial Dr. and Bourdon Blvd. will not be served. Service to Walnut Hill will run as scheduled.

Service to Morin Heights suspended.

Route 92 (RI College/Federal Hill/East Side):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended.

Westbound trips will travel the regular route to Atwells Avenue and Eagle Street, right onto Eagle Street, left onto Valley Street, and then left onto Atwells Avenue.

Passengers are strongly advised to monitor news reports, download Transit app, check www.RIPTA.com/alerts and RIPTA’s social media outlets (Facebook @RideRIPTA, Twitter @RIPTA_RI) for service advisory updates. RIPTA urges passengers to sign up for email alerts for their route. RIPTA will e-mail system disruption notices to passengers on this distribution list.

Original Story – 6:15 am

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that six routes are on detour today, Friday, February 25, 2022, due to winter weather conditions. Routes 18, 27, 55, 56, 64 and 92 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.

The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this storm.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 18 (Union Avenue):

Trips will not service Union Avenue after Webster Avenue. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Union and Webster Avenues, left onto Webster Avenue, right onto Cranston Street, right onto Dyer Avenue, circle the island and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

Service to Hillcrest Apartments suspended.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended; buses will terminate at Shaw’s Plaza.

Service to Fatima Hospital suspended.

Service to Providence College suspended.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Service to VA Hospital and Stop & Shop suspended.

Trips will terminate at the Chalkstone Avenue and Sisson Street.

Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston):

Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.

Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Girard Avenue, right onto Maple Avenue, left onto Connell Highway and then resume regular route.

Service to URI Bay Campus suspended. Trips will not service Bridgetown Road. Outbound trips will travel on Rte. 138 West to Rte. 1 South, right onto Rte. 138 and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 92 (RI College/Federal Hill/East Side):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended.

Westbound trips will travel the regular route to Atwells Avenue and Eagle Street, right onto Eagle Street, left onto Valley Street, and then left onto Atwells Avenue.

Passengers are strongly advised to monitor news reports, download Transit app, check www.RIPTA.com/alerts and RIPTA’s social media outlets (Facebook @RideRIPTA, Twitter @RIPTA_RI) for service advisory updates. RIPTA urges passengers to sign up for email alerts for their route. RIPTA will e-mail system disruption notices to passengers on this distribution list.