Less than a month after being announced that the Rhode Island National Guard Air Show would continue as the Ocean State Air Show and would be hosted at Quonset in 2022, the Ocean State Air Show has been canceled.

The Rhode Island National Guard issued the following statement this evening regarding the Ocean State Air Show, that was scheduled for June 25 – 26 at Quonset;

“Due to operational challenges, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard, Major General Christopher P. Callahan has made the decision not to host the Ocean State Air Show scheduled to be held June 25-26, 2022.

A number of factors contributed to this difficult decision including the relocation of the show onto Quonset State Airport property, the reduction in available parking in the Quonset Point/Davisville area, upcoming large-scale runway reconstruction projects at the Quonset State Airport, National Guard deployments, and because of additional responsibilities that the National Guard has assumed to help Rhode Island address the pandemic.

We are grateful for the continued support from our Rhode Island interagency and air show partners. We will continue to work together to explore the possibility of holding the Ocean State Air Show in 2023″.

The Air Show was also canceled in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Rhode Island National Guard cancels 2019 Open House Air Show

Rhode Island Air Show canceled

2021 Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show canceled