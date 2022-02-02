Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Redwood Library & Athenæum today announces its line-up of virtual lectures celebrating Black History Month.
All lectures are presented free of charge and all are welcome to attend.
Wednesday, February 9th at 6 pm
Disappearing Ink: Rhode Island Black Literature & The Black Press in Rhode Island A Conversation with Robb Dimmick and Ray Rickman of Stages of Freedom
Wednesday, February 16th at 6 pm
Black Composers Who Made American Music Part 1
Dr. Edward Markward, continues his Music Appreciation series with this 2-session exploration
Thursday, February 17th at 6 pm
Black History Month and the Perils of Symbolic Blackness
Dr. Brenna Wynn Greer, Associate Professor Wellesley College
Wednesday, February 23rd at 6 pm
A Brief Exploration into the Life and Work of Lorenzo Johnston Greene
Dr. Christopher Roberts, Assistant Professor Rhode Island School of Design
Thursday, February 24th at 6 pm
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The Destiny of a Dream”
Rev. Glen S. Leverette, Pastor Community Baptist Church
Introductory Remarks by Rev. Paul Hoffman, Pastor EFC Newport
All events are free and virtual. To register and for information visit https://redwoodlibrary.org/coming-events