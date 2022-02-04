Back for its 6th year, the Potter League for Animals’ P.S. I Love You Pet Photo Contest, raises vital funds that allow us to provide animals in our community with safe shelter, life-saving veterinary care, education programs for youth and adults, community outreach programs, spay/neuter services and so much more.

It’s easy to participate! Submit your favorite photo of your pet, then get your family and friends to vote for your pet’s picture. Everyone is welcome to enter a photo of their pet(s) along with a few words about how special they are and why you love them so much. The entry fee is just $10.

Pets of all shapes and sizes will compete to earn the most votes in this year’s Potter League P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest. The contest uses a people’s choice voting system. Votes are $1 each, and you and your friends and family can vote as often as you wish.

Win great prizes! These include having your pet featured on the cover and/or a full month spread of our 2023 calendar including a professional photo shoot for their featured calendar photo with professional photographer’s Photography by Jessica Pohl or Ashley Timms Photography. Plus, all photo entries with 5 votes or more are guaranteed inclusion in the calendar on the collage pages!

Contest beings February 1 and runs through March 4 at 5 pm.

Enter Contest Here: www.gogophotocontest.com/potterleague

Special thanks to the P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest presenting sponsor: Newport Living & LIfestyles

Source: Potter League For Animals