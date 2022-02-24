Discover Newport

With the state’s school masking mandate ending next week, will Newport’s public schools also lift the mandate? We’ll learn more today at 1:30 p.m. when School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp for her monthly videocast.

We’ll also learn more about the school department’s effort to cover increasing costs for its school building project – additional classrooms at the elementary school and a new high school. Will the City Council make funds available from a bond premium sale?

We’ll talk about the school budget for 2022-23, whether protests from parents about teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) has reached Newport. School systems in other parts of the state – Westerly and South Kingstown, among others – are reeling from citizens questioning school boards about CRT, about teaching of race related history, about book banning.

Also, we’ll explore the benefits of and who should be enrolling in the Newport Area Career & Technical Education program, with the deadline for enrollment just days away. And we’ll talk about the state Department of Education’s SurveyWorks, which looks for input from parents, students and faculty about their school systems.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.