Willie C. “Sputnik” Turner, 61 of Newport, RI, died on Monday, January 31, 2022.

He was the son of the late Joe and Gladys Turner. He was the brother of Arnold Shirley of Florida, Darryl Turner of Newport, and Cheryl “Sissy” Turner of Newport. He attended Newport Public Schools. As a youth he was a member of the Boys Club, the “Rec”, and attended overnight camp at Camp Ramleh. He loved to help people. He assisted Madelyn Mallory with her adult paper route. He was an avid fisherman who loved local fishing spots like the “Causeway” and the “Blue Rocks”. He was fun-loving; known for his sense of humor and being a character. Though he experienced some troubles, he had a good heart. He was known as a fast talker, who was always smiling, loving, and caring. After accepting Christ, he was baptized at Community Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Vincent L. Thompson Jr.



After a fall eight years ago, Willie was hospitalized, then lived in the Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center of Woonsocket. In addition to his siblings, he leaves to mourn his memory, his best friend Kenny Albright, several nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.



A memorial service will be held in his honor at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard, Newport, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.