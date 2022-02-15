Thomas Edward Williams, 56, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by family members.

Thomas, “Gus”to his many friends, was the son of Booker and Thelma (Woodley) Williams, of Newport.

Tom, grew up in Newport, and was graduate of Rogers High School, class of 1984. Thomas graduated from New England Institute of Technology with a degree in Computer Programming in 1992. After graduation, he was employed by Shop Rite as a night auditor. After leaving Shop Rite, he went to work at the MGM Grand Casino in Connecticut as a black jack dealer and eventually worked at Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, RI, until health issues forced him to leave. He also worked as a parking lot attendant for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and the Citizens Bank Newport parking lot, where he loved to meet and greet people, and was a shuttle driver for the Wyndham Newport Hotel. He was a very friendly and outgoing person. He loved exploring different eateries and socializing with his friends on Sunday afternoons. Tom was a loving son, brother and father, and loved his Pittsburg Steelers Football Team.

Thomas is survived by his parents, loving sister, Teresa Clements and her husband Calvin of Fall River, MA, along with his niece, Aisha Clements and nephew Ahmad Clements who lovingly called him “Uncle T” . Tom was a devoted father, with an abundance of patience and love for his children. He leaves his daughters; Renee Williams, Kayla, Danielle, Deanna, Desiree and Khloe Savage, and sons Thomas E. Williams Jr., Munro, Domenic and Dakota Savage. Thomas also leaves grandsons, Pedro, Ci’yez and Bless, many aunts and cousins, along with God Parents, Betty and Claude Hampton and a host of friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday February 19, 2022 from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm, followed by his funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington Street #2311, Boston, MA 02111 or www.giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org or to the American Heart Association.