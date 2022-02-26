Theresa A. (Martin) Wilkinson, 83, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on February 11, 2022, from Alzheimer’s. She was the wife of the late George W. Wilkinson for 40 years.

Theresa (aka Terry) was born in Hartford, CT, to the late Charles and Cecelia (Gebo) Martin. Terry was attending the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing when she met George Wilkinson with friends on a ski weekend in February 1960. George was completing his 4 years at the University of Connecticut. They quickly fell in love and were engaged in July 1960. After Terry’s graduation from nursing college, they were married December 3, 1960. They moved to Portsmouth, Rhode Island where George had recently begun working at Raytheon. Terry worked at Newport Hospital and in later years at nursing homes and home health care. She was very active in the United Methodist Church in Portsmouth and also volunteered at Newport hospital. When her children were young, Terry was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout leader, not to mention the dedicated chauffeur to many practices, games, and recitals. The family home in Portsmouth was theirs from 1968 until she moved in 2018.

Terry enjoyed most being with her family and friends. She loved camping, bowling, playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles, Red Sox baseball, music and reading mystery books. She was occasionally up for challenges like water skiing and horseback riding! Many of the best family memories revolve around the summers at Second beach, camping, and eating seafood in the backyard!

Terry is survived by her children: Jay C. (Suzy Rudich) Wilkinson, of Framingham, MA, and Paula L. (Michael) McCormick, of Grand Junction, CO, four grandchildren; Amber McCormick, Ryan McCormick, Julia Wilkinson, and Alexander Wilkinson, and many nieces and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Wilkinson, her sisters, Joan Holt and Jacqueline Knight, and her companion of many years, George Gesner from Somerset Mass.

The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude for the loving care provided to Terry over the past few years at the Grand Islander Nursing Home. Especially to Kim, Sue and Jenn.

Calling hours will be held on March 25, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth RI.

Funeral services will be held on March 26 at 10 am in Portsmouth United Methodist Church, 2732 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Theresa Wilkinson’s name to Portsmouth United Methodist Church.