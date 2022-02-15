Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Sarah Louise (Mally) Michael, 62, of Newport, RI passed away on February 3, 2022, in Newport, RI.

Sarah was born in Newport, RI to the late Thomas E. and Eleanor A. (Peterson) Mally on October 25, 1959.

She went to high school at Rogers and graduated in 1978. She worked in the retail pharmacy business for many years at both CVS and South County Pharmacy in Wakefield, RI, a family-owned business.

She loved the beach and looked forward to summers with her children and friends spending most days at the Third Beach Club.

Sarah is survived by her daughters, Jennifer A. Michael of Odessa, Texas and Kimberly M. Michael of Newport. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Gabrielle A. Patnode of Cranston and her three brothers, Hugh E. Mally of Deerfield Beach, FL, Charles J. Mally of Middletown and Thomas J. Mally (Melanie) of Bristol. Sarah is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Michael Jr.

Per her request, services will be private and restricted to her immediate family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org