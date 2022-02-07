Robert A. Deacon, 77, formerly of Portsmouth and Middletown, passed away at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, January 9th, 2022 of COVID complications after a fall. Born in Chicago, IL on March 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Robert A. Deacon and Laura C. (Stoneberg) Deacon in Lake Blugg, IL. He was the husband of Christine (Mello) Deacon of Newport, RI.



Bob’s college education at Hastings College in Hastings, IL was interrupted by 4 years in the U.S. Navy, where he was part of the Com-Cru Des Lant Band, admirals staff, now the Navy Band North East.



After service and marriage he returned to Hasting to complete his B.A. in Music and Education. He then received a full scholarship to Northern IL. University for graduate work in Performance of Trombone.



Bob was employed by the Sperry Hutchinson Co. in IL and many years with the Providence Journal, from which he retired. He always kept active with his music in a Suburban Sympathy Orchestra in IL — several big bands and small groups in both NE, IL and in RI with Swinglane Orchestra and others.



He was an avid sports fan of baseball and football – and a voracious reader! He was a great lover of jazz and big band music, and he and Chris enjoyed many concerts and jazz outings together. He was active in managing his son’s T-Ball and Little League Baseball games and in their boy school group endeavors.



Besides his wife of 50 years, Bob is survived by his sons Robert A. Deacon III and Bryan M. Deacon of Warren, RI. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Frances Mello of Portsmouth; his brother-in-law, Angelo Melones of Columbia, South Carolina, his nephew Christopher Melones (Holly) and their 2 sons of South Carolina, and his niece Laura Melones (Timothy) of South Carolina. His nephew, Daniel Deacon, Esq. of Michigan and Emma-Lee Kron Deacon of London, England. Bob also leaves behind his brother-in-laws, George Mello (Jane) of West Kingston, RI and Peter Mello (partner, Larry) of Somerset, MA, nephew Jason Mello of Portsmouth and Amanda Brooks-David of Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. David A. Deacon, PhD, his brother-in-law, Raymond Mello of Portsmouth, his sister Linnea Melones of Columbia, South Carolina as well as numerous aunts and uncles.



Keep the good souls in Heaven dancing Bob!



Services were private with military honors on January 20th. Donation in his memory can be made to the Portsmouth Free Library at https://www.portsmouthlibrary.org/support-us or the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, RI at https://give.potterleague.org/.