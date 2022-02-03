Richard P. Viveiros, 68, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 26, 2022, in Newport Hospital.

Richard was born in Newport, to the late John and Geraldine (Carrigan) Viveiros. He grew up in Newport and attended Rogers High School.

Richard is survived by his children; Brandon Viveiros, Jude Viveiros, and Lee Viveiros; his siblings; John Viveiros, of WA, Robert Viveiros, of FL, Jacob Viveiros, of FL, Christine (Paul) Sacco, of Newport, Geraldine Cassese, of CT, Eileen Viveiros, of Portsmouth, Kathleen Viveiros, of Newport, and Maureen Viveiros, of Newport. He additionally leaves many nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his siblings, Paul M. Viveiros, Steven R. Viveiros, Peter L. Viveiros, and Francine Nelson.

Services for Mr. Viveiros will be private.