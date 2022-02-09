Peter McIntosh, 60, of Middletown, RI, passed away on February 7, 2022 at home with those that cared for him by his side.



Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Robert and Beatrice (Ruffin) McIntosh.

Peter was a fun loving and caring man with a great sense of humor, he could surely light up any room. Peter loved music, especially Rock-Roll and would be the life of every party, the first on the dance floor and last to leave. Peter also enjoyed bowling, sailing and was fascinated by Airplanes and Firetrucks, he enjoyed visiting the local airport and all the fire stations where they knew him well. Peter lived life to the fullest and had a powerful impact on those that knew him, he will truly be missed by all that had the honor and privilege to work for and walk alongside him.

Peter is survived by his sister Patty Englefield of Fairborn OH. He also leaves his family and caregivers at his Looking Upwards residence on William Street in Middletown.

Call hours will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will take place at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Looking Upwards, PO Box 4289, Middletown, RI 02842.