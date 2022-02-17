Norman E. Siebens, age 85, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on February 15, 2022, peacefully at his home that he built and lived in for over 60 years.

Norman was born in Genoa, Illinois to Elmer and Marie Siebens on March 8, 1936. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1954. He joined the Army and served in Germany for 3 years. He worked at Newport Electric for over 25 years, retired, and enjoyed spending winters in Arizona for 13 years where he made many close friends and spent hours flying R/C airplanes. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, tinkering, and spending time with family.

Norman is survived by Ruth Farnum Siebens, his wife of 60 years, daughter Kim Ketelsleger, son Todd and his wife Melissa, son-in-law Phil Dobos, and five grandchildren Cameron Ketelsleger, Sarah Ketelsleger, Jack Dobos, Kyra Siebens and Maya Siebens. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jill Dobos.

Funeral service and Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, RI in Aril 2022.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home