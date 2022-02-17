Michael T. Finn, a native Newporter who was happiest at home, aboard his boat or on the golf course, died peacefully at his home on Friday, February 11, 2022, with his family at his side. He was 63 years old.

Michael grew up in the old Fifth Ward, the fifth of eight children born to Michael “Bill” Finn and Eleanor Sheekey Finn. A man of few words, Mike kept his head down, minded his own business and preferred to let others have the spotlight. When he had something to say, his dry Irish wit, wry observations and grand stories delighted everyone within earshot.

He attended Newport public schools and graduated from Rogers High School in 1976. After serving in the United States Coast Guard, he spent 37 years working for various government agencies throughout Rhode Island, recently retiring from Naval Station Newport as an electrical planner and estimator.

Mike acknowledged that the smartest thing he ever did was to marry Colleen Callahan, an “uptown girl” as he always described her. He was a dedicated family man, engaged in his sons’ activities and interests and happy to share his love and knowledge of Newport Harbor, their Irish heritage, fishing, golfing and sports. Grateful for life’s simple pleasures, Mike’s idea of a perfect day was a round of golf with Michael in the morning, fishing with Brian in the afternoon and a sunset cruise with Colleen aboard “FINATIC” in the evening.

He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Green Valley Country Club.

Michael leaves his wife of 37 years, Colleen Callahan Finn; his sons, Brian E. Finn of Bristol and Michael David Finn of Brookline. MA; his siblings, Ann Finn (Dave Willis), Susan Finn (Kenneth Littman), Peter Finn, Daniel Finn (Kristen Kennedy), Mary Finn Cox and Kathleen Finn; and his mother-in-law, Mary Frances Connell Callahan. In addition, he leaves his former sisters-in-law, Kiki Whitford Finn and Dorie Vile Finn; his Callahan in-laws, Steve Callahan (Mary), Cathy Callahan, Cindy DeCosta, Beth Silveria (Peter), Christa Robinson (David) and Tricia Cranson (Patrick), and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Bill; his brother, Thomas Finn; his niece, Molly Finn; his father-in-law, Edward J. Callahan; and his brother-in-law, Edward Cox.

At Michael’s direction, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday February, 21 at 11:00 AM.

Michael will be missed greatly, quoted often and remembered always. Family and friends will celebrate his life at a gathering this summer at Gooseberry Beach, where Mike proposed to Colleen 38 years ago.