Manuel C. Dias, 98, of Newport, World War II veteran, died peacefully at

home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Born on April 21, 1923 in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Antone and Maria (Placid) Dias. He was the husband of Mary (Nunes) Dias to whom he was married for 69

years. Manny leaves behind four children, William (Jeanne) Dias, of

Atlantic Beach, FL, James (Diane) Dias of South Easton, MA, Susan (Mark

Heimlich) Dias of Denver, CO, and Patricia (Brian) Toracinta of Newport, RI.



He also leaves eleven grand children, John (Sarah) Toracinta, Neil (Jaclyn)

Toracinta, Mary Kate Toracinta, Andrew Heimlich, Allison Heimlich, Emily

Dias, Kevin Dias, Sarah (Michael) Hand, Rachel Dias, Michael (Jen) Dias,

and Julie (Paul) Jaeger. He also has ten great grand children and one on

the way in September. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in

death by his brothers, Arthur C. Dias and Joseph C. Dias.



He served as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps during World War II and

was assigned to the China Burma India Theater (CBI). He remained a

proud and dedicated veteran and conscientiously attended patriotic

events such as marching in the July 4th Bristol parade, attending city

memorials and musical concerts, and acting as commander of the local

CBI Chapter.



Manny was a 1941 graduate of Roger High School and remained an active

member of the Alumni Association. As a young man, he displayed his

athletic abilities in the Old City Basketball League along with his local

Newport buddies, and in the Newport Electric Softball League. He worked

at Newport Electric Corporation for 40 years until his retirement. He was

an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years,

always treasured and respected. He was a member of the Vasco da Gama

/ Holy Ghost Society, always quietly lending a hand with the many

functions. Manny also volunteered for the Visiting Nurse Association,

granting his time for over 25 years.



He was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply about his family, and

always ensured their well-being. Although he was never one to draw

attention to himself, he liked to play jokes and engage others, especially

with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to garden

and only rested to tinker in his garage while listening, rather loudly, to his

favorite talk show radio programs. A physically active man all of his life, he

walked daily, even during the last weeks of his life, accompanied by his

family, especially his daughter, Patty, and met by his Harold Street

neighbors. During his long and happy retirement Manny and his wife,

Mary, enjoyed frequent social events with his fellow retirees in Cocoa

Beach, FL along with the loving company of his many family members. He

welcomed everyone into his life, never thought to complain or advance his

own interests over those of others, and was grateful for the simple

pleasure of being with his family and friends.



Manny was a daily communicant and lifelong parishioner of Jesus Saviour

Church. He was committed to his faith, attending Mass daily and even

riding his bike in his 80s to attend mass in Cocoa Beach.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday February 28th at 10 a.m. at

Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway , Newport, RI. Burial will be at St.

Columba Cemetery Chapel, Middletown, RI.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 27th from 2-5 p.m in the

Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.



Donations may be made, in Manny’s memory to the Visiting Nurse Home

and Hospice , 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth R.I. 02871, to whom the

family is very grateful, OR to Jesus Savior Church 1 Vernon Avenue,

Newport, R.I.