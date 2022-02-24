Manuel C. Dias, 98, of Newport, World War II veteran, died peacefully at
home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Born on April 21, 1923 in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Antone and Maria (Placid) Dias. He was the husband of Mary (Nunes) Dias to whom he was married for 69
years. Manny leaves behind four children, William (Jeanne) Dias, of
Atlantic Beach, FL, James (Diane) Dias of South Easton, MA, Susan (Mark
Heimlich) Dias of Denver, CO, and Patricia (Brian) Toracinta of Newport, RI.
He also leaves eleven grand children, John (Sarah) Toracinta, Neil (Jaclyn)
Toracinta, Mary Kate Toracinta, Andrew Heimlich, Allison Heimlich, Emily
Dias, Kevin Dias, Sarah (Michael) Hand, Rachel Dias, Michael (Jen) Dias,
and Julie (Paul) Jaeger. He also has ten great grand children and one on
the way in September. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by his brothers, Arthur C. Dias and Joseph C. Dias.
He served as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps during World War II and
was assigned to the China Burma India Theater (CBI). He remained a
proud and dedicated veteran and conscientiously attended patriotic
events such as marching in the July 4th Bristol parade, attending city
memorials and musical concerts, and acting as commander of the local
CBI Chapter.
Manny was a 1941 graduate of Roger High School and remained an active
member of the Alumni Association. As a young man, he displayed his
athletic abilities in the Old City Basketball League along with his local
Newport buddies, and in the Newport Electric Softball League. He worked
at Newport Electric Corporation for 40 years until his retirement. He was
an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years,
always treasured and respected. He was a member of the Vasco da Gama
/ Holy Ghost Society, always quietly lending a hand with the many
functions. Manny also volunteered for the Visiting Nurse Association,
granting his time for over 25 years.
He was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply about his family, and
always ensured their well-being. Although he was never one to draw
attention to himself, he liked to play jokes and engage others, especially
with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to garden
and only rested to tinker in his garage while listening, rather loudly, to his
favorite talk show radio programs. A physically active man all of his life, he
walked daily, even during the last weeks of his life, accompanied by his
family, especially his daughter, Patty, and met by his Harold Street
neighbors. During his long and happy retirement Manny and his wife,
Mary, enjoyed frequent social events with his fellow retirees in Cocoa
Beach, FL along with the loving company of his many family members. He
welcomed everyone into his life, never thought to complain or advance his
own interests over those of others, and was grateful for the simple
pleasure of being with his family and friends.
Manny was a daily communicant and lifelong parishioner of Jesus Saviour
Church. He was committed to his faith, attending Mass daily and even
riding his bike in his 80s to attend mass in Cocoa Beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday February 28th at 10 a.m. at
Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway , Newport, RI. Burial will be at St.
Columba Cemetery Chapel, Middletown, RI.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 27th from 2-5 p.m in the
Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.
Donations may be made, in Manny’s memory to the Visiting Nurse Home
and Hospice , 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth R.I. 02871, to whom the
family is very grateful, OR to Jesus Savior Church 1 Vernon Avenue,
Newport, R.I.