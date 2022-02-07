Joseph P. “Papa Bear” Viveiros, 84, of Newport, RI, passed away on February 2, 2022, at his home in Newport, RI.

Joe was born in Newport, RI to John and Francisca (Perry) Viveiros on July 30, 1937. He went to Rogers High School and graduated in 1955. Though he worked as a carpenterfor most of his life, Joe earned a degree in nursing from CCRI. He enjoyed playing the guitar, photography, scenic drives, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Joe served his country in the United States Air Force.

Joeis survived by his son Joseph “Jake” Viveiros and his fiancée Alejandra Blohm of Coral Springs, FL, his daughter Laurie Wasielewski, and her husband Michael Wasielewski of Brunswick, ME, and his grandsons, who he loved dearly, Spencer, Lincoln, Rudy, and Lucas. Joe is also survived by his brother, Edward Viveiros of New Jersey and many nieces and nephews.

At Joe’s request, funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project at support.woundedwarriorsproject.org.