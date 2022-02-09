George Henry Hebert, 82, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 31, 2022 at Roger Williams Medical Center. He was the husband of Claire (Paquin) Hebert. They would have celebrated their sixtieth anniversary this August.



George was born in Central Falls, RI to Henry and Ora (Cardin) Hebert. He grew up in Pawtucket and was a graduate of St. Raphael’s Academy. He attended the University of Rhode Island , graduating in 1962, with a bachelor of Science in Marketing. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps and after initial training, was stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. Upon completion of two years of active duty, he served 4 years in the RI National Guard, completing his service as a Captain.

He is also survived by his children; Michael Hebert (Lynne Younger) of Naples, FL, and David Hebert Amy) of Glendale, AZ; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Peter Paquin and his wife Jerry, Susan White and her husband Richard, Edward Paquin and his wife Patricia, Denise Paquin, Mary Ann Paquin and Marc Paquin and his wife Brenda. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also survivng is his cousin, Rolande Sasseville and his wife Janet.

Prior to moving to Portsmouth, George and Claire lived in Greenville, RI for 35 years, where they raised their family. He hosted countless gatherings of the extended Hebert and Paquin families and many close friends. Everyone always looked forward to his homemade chowder and clam cakes.

George loved boating in Florida and here in Rhode Island, grabbing family and friends for a sunny afternoon or quick sunset on his aptly named boat, the “Snow Tool”. He spent many summers at Fisherman’s Memorial Park camping with his family, to which he was devoted. He was a fan of URI basketball and faithfully attended decades of seasons, traveling with fellow alums to several games around the country. He never missed, often hosted, and truly relished events and gatherings with family and a large circle of friends. His Blackstone “family” included many who worked with him for more than forty years and they laughed often at his outspoken humor.



If you had George as a friend, you had a friend for life. George and Claire held annual “Clambakes” for over 40 years with thier military friends they met at Ft. Lewis. Traveling around the country to visit and spend quality time with them. Closer to home, they were active in several groups where George just evolved into one of the leaders of the party. A more gracious host would be impossible to find.

Professionally, George was President of Blackstone Supply Company in Providence for over 40 years. He built Blackstone from a good reliable supply operation, into the premier and most reliable hardware supply company in the New England area. His leadership and innovation marked his tenure as the President and CEO of Blackstone. He revolutionized the local wholesale hardware sales environment. His innovation to hold biannual week-long hardware show events for all the local New England hardware store owners, became “must attend” events. Blackstone offered accommodations, meals and entertainment for the multitude of invited store owners and their families. While various manufacturers took orders for the newest hardware items in the ballroom, it was a win-win. Professionally recognized by his peers, he was elected to serve on the Board of Pro Hardware for many years. He was also President of Beacon Rock Properties.

Through his corporate connections, he contributed to numerous charities. He was an early supporter of Amos House and contributed regularly to The Little Sisters of the Poor.

Memorial Donations may be made in his name to Little Sisters of the Poor 964 Main Street Pawtucket, RI 02860 or to Amos House 460 Pine Street Providence, RI 02907.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.