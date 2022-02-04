Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!
Ernest Alfonso Berriochoa, 67 of Newport Rhode Island, passed away on January 31, 2022, at Newport Hospital.
Ernest was born august 19, 1954 in Chicopee, MA. Son to Ernest and Carol (Loomis) Berriochoa. Ernest attended Middletown High School in Middletown RI., class of 1972. After high school he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Berriochoa of Rhode Island.
Ernest is survived by his siblings; Gary Berriochoa of Texas, Glen Berriochoa of Connecticut, Ronald Berriochoa of Rhode Island, Kathryn Esque of Texas and Janice Berriochoa of Rhode Island. He is also survived by his loving niece and caretaker Tabetha Dermody of Rhode Island, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service of remembrance will be held by the family.
