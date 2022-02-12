via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Elizabeth Ann Sullivan, 89, of Jamestown, RI, passed away on February 10, 2022, at St. Clare-Newport. Beth was born in Newport, RI to Albert Jerome and Mildred Hayward Sullivan on February 19, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Matarazzo.

Beth grew up in Newport, RI and graduated from Rogers High School in 1949. She then went on to earn a Nursing Degree from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. After graduating from nursing school, Beth moved to Manhattan where she met her future husband Nick and became a nurse at New York Hospital. She rose through many positions to become Head Nurse of both the Ambulatory Unit and the Dialysis and Kidney Transplant Unit. Beth earned a reputation as a serious and competent nurse and as a leader and teacher in her field, resulting in numerous commendations. After retiring from New York Hospital Beth worked educating Union workers in health protocols and self-care.

Finally, she settled full time at her home on Buloid Avenue in Jamestown where she was active in the community, singing with the Jamestown Community Chorus and as a communicant at St. Mark’s Catholic Church. She and Nick spent their winters at Parkside in Ft. Meyers, FL, where they made many additional friends.

The essence of Beth was her kindness and caring for all. She maintained friendships from early childhood, provided a home for her mother and father in their later years, cared for all her family members, and loved wildlife. Beth loved to travel and had exciting tales to tell of her trips to Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, and the Caribbean. She also travelled extensively in the US, visiting relatives in the Southwest.

Beth leaves her brother, Jerome Sullivan, and sister Kathleen Morton (Robert), much loved nephews Robert and Brian Kelly, great nephews and nieces Rachel Kelly-Lawson, Mason and Margaret Kelly and stepchildren Ann Sullivan (Steve) and predeceased Robert Matarazzo (Irene).

The family would like to express their appreciation to St Clare-Newport and Hope Hospice for the care that Beth received in her last years.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 15 at St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown at 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private.

Those who desire may send a memorial gift to either Hope Hospice of RI,1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904, or The National Wildlife Federation,11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190.