Edward Francis Regan Jr., 90, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022, one week after his 90th birthday. Born in Newport, Ed was the son of the late Edward and Helen (Lawton) Regan. He was the husband of Pia L. (Ionta) Regan for 66 years.

Ed graduated from Rogers High School and Brown University before attending OCS in Newport and enlisting in the Navy. After earning his master’s degree in engineering from Brooklyn Polytech while working in New York for Sperry Corporation, Ed returned home to Middletown to raise his family and began a long career at Raytheon, eventually retiring as Head of Systems Engineering.

Ed is survived by his wife Pia and his sons Michael (Maggie) of Coconut Creek, FL, Stephen (Roberta) of Middletown, RI, Peter (Karleen) of Middletown, RI and Robert of Glen, NH, his beloved grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Kasey and Christopher, and his brother John of West Hartford, CT. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Peggy and his brother Richard.

Ed loved traveling the world with Pia, especially visiting her relatives in Italy, who always made him overeat, and spending time with family and friends at Second Beach, where they held their annual “champagne breakfast”. His love of family and history combined in an interest in genealogy, which led to him writing a detailed history of the family tree and the discovery that he was a descendant of John Alden, a crew member on the Mayflower. He was also an avid and accomplished bridge player and a member of the Viking Bridge Club for many years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 15, from 9:00 -10:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 AM at St. Lucy’s Church, Middletown, RI. Burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.