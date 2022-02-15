The Newport Historical Society today announced that it has recently completed a digitization project in partnership with UK-based publishers Adam Matthew, to scan materials for their e-textbook: The Gilded Age and Progressive Era.

The Newport Historical Society says that over 16,000 images of its collections were captured, including the Newport Casino Bulletin (1899-1910), Newport Directories (1873-1900), Havemeyer photograph albums (1896-1925), and other object and manuscript materials from the turn of the 20th century.

The NHS says that it is pleased to have these materials digitized, as part of our ongoing mission to preserve our collections and facilitate research through our Academic Services.

Covering industry, culture, and politics this varied collection offers a fresh perspective on a much-discussed period of American history. From the opulent mansions and lavish social scene documented by the NHS, to trade union arbitration records for the Pennsylvania Railroad Company, The Gilded Age and Progressive Era charts an age of contradiction.

“The Gilded Age and Progressive Era is the most expansive and varied digital collection of primary source material available for the study of the period. A time of huge wealth and rising social inequality, the resource covers a broad range of themes from architecture to labor movements, to philanthropy and progressivism. It stands as a truly varied collection of material charting the contradictions of the age,” says Lauren Morgan, Head of Editorial Production for Adam Matthew Digital in a statement.

To find out more about The Gilded Age and Progressive Era, or to request a free trial of the resource, visit amdigital.co.uk/primary-sources/the-gilded-age