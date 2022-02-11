The Newport City Council will host a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 16 at 6:30 pm for the purpose of discussing school bonds and possible bond premiums.

The meeting will include a communication from School Building Committee Co-Chairs Rebecca Bolan and Louisa Boatwright in regards to the “School Building Funding Request” that was continued from Newport City Council’s meeting on February 9.

In that communication, the co-chairs were requesting “that the City Council grant access to the maximum allowable funding from the premium bond sales for the construction of the Pell addition and Rogers High School new build”.

The meeting will be held virtually. Videoconference access is available via Zoom.