Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
The Newport City Council will host a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 16 at 6:30 pm for the purpose of discussing school bonds and possible bond premiums.
The meeting will include a communication from School Building Committee Co-Chairs Rebecca Bolan and Louisa Boatwright in regards to the “School Building Funding Request” that was continued from Newport City Council’s meeting on February 9.
In that communication, the co-chairs were requesting “that the City Council grant access to the maximum allowable funding from the premium bond sales for the construction of the Pell addition and Rogers High School new build”.
The meeting will be held virtually. Videoconference access is available via Zoom.
Latest from WUN
- What’s Up Interview: Choreographer Patti Wilcox of “An Officer and a Gentleman” – at PPAC Feb 18-20 2 hours ago
- Newport City Council to discuss school bonds, possible bond premiums during special meeting 3 hours ago
- 7 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Feb. 12 – 13) 3 hours ago
- 2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Phoenix Rising: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens will perform on July 22 4 hours ago
- “Six Picks” Music: The best in local music this weekend – Atwater-Donnell, Ali McGuirk and Daughtry 4 hours ago